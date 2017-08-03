Teen, three young men arrested for throwing rocks at vehicles

Police in Messolongi, western Greece, have arrested four males aged between 14 and 21 for endangering motorists on the Ionia Odos highway.

The youths were caught in the act of throwing rocks at vehicles on the highway early on Thursday morning by police who were waiting to catch them following complaints by drivers.

The four are suspected in at least three other similar incidents on the same stretch of road. No injuries have been reported in the attacks.