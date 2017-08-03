Tough week for country’s firefighters

A firefighter douses a burnt-out firetruck as another stands by, following a wildfire that broke out in Lagonissi, east of Athens, Thursday. The fire burned one house and injured four firefighters.



High winds and tinder-dry conditions fanned flames that sparked across several parts of the country this week, including the Saronic island of Spetses, Ilia in the western Peloponnese, and Kalyvia, east of Athens.



The civil protection authority says the risk of fires will remain high today across much of central and southern Greece. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]