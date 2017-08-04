Athens denies backing Maduro

Athens has denied foreign reports that it resisted calls by other European Union member-states for sanctions against Venezuela’s socialist government over a violence-marred vote in the South American country.



Diplomatic sources on Thursday dismissed as “misinformed” a report in the Financial Times which said that sanctions were not imposed after a strong reaction from Greece. Sources insisted that sanctions “were never proposed” during a meeting on Wednesday to decide how the EU should react toward Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government after Sunday’s controversial elections.



New Democracy urged the leftist-led government to clarify its position in “a formal and categorical fashion,” adding that the foreign media had portrayed Athens as “a key and persistent champion of Maduro’s regime.” The EU has declined to recognize the result of Venezuela’s vote.