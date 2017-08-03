ATHEX: Little action at local bourse

A mixed bag of a session at the Greek bourse on Thursday produced little change in stock prices, although turnover did improve.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 825.80 points, shedding just 0.03 percent from Wednesday’s 826.02 points.



The large-cap FTSE-26 index edged up 0.04 percent to 2,153.90 points and mid-caps rose 0.70 percent, while banks fell 0.19 percent.

In total 51 stocks headed higher, 47 declined and 22 stayed put.

Turnover came to 57.4 million euros, up from Wednesday’s 45.5 million.



In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.39 percent to close at 76.82 points.