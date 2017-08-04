Chronis Botsoglou | Lesvos | To August 6

The National Bank of Greece Cultural Foundation presents an exhibition of 51 works by Chronis Botsoglou that were painted between 2008 and 2016 based on the view that the acclaimed artist saw from the window of his home in the village of Petri on Lesvos. In these pieces, Botsoglou depicts the shifts and changes in the weather and landscape in the bold, vivid brushstrokes that characterize most of his work. The show ends on August 6 at the Mythimna Municipal Gallery, which is open daily from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 7 to 10.30 p.m.

Mythimna Municipal Gallery, Molyvos,

tel 22530.713.13