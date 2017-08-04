Olympiakos will fight it out with first-time Croatian champion Rijeka for a spot in the group stages of the Champions League.

The draw that took place on Friday pits the Greek champion against a team that is inexperienced in the competition, having never played in the Champions League. Rijeka has only featured in the Europa League group stage.

Following its trip to Belgrade, Olympiakos will therefore have to make another visit to a Balkan state, this time on the Dalmatian coast.

The draw has placed Olympiakos as the host for the first leg, scheduled for August 15/16, while the return leg is scheduled for August 22/23.