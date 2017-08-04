Out-of-court debt settlement platform gets over 46,000 visitors on first day

A new online platform allowing businesses to reach an out-of-court settlement for their debts to the state received 46,357 unique visitors on its first day of operation on Thursday.

According to data released by the Finance Ministry on Friday, 2,400 businesses started the process of applying to settle their debts to the state, but 310 had already been rejected by Friday on the grounds that they did not fulfill the criteria.

Of the over 46,000 visitors to the website (www.keyd.gov.gr) on Thursday, around 23,000 were from the Attica region and 4,500 from the northern port city of Thessaloniki.

The maximum number of users that were in the platform at the same time was 2,500 the ministry said, adding that there were no technical glitches.