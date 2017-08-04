Mount Athos spared disputed property taxes

Digital Policy Minister Nikos Pappas on Friday approved an amendment that would exempt the monastic community of Mount Athos from having to pay disputed property taxes on its sizeable real estate assets.

The amendment, which was included in a bill of the Ministry for Digital Policy, was drafted by lawmakers Panos Skouroliakos of ruling SYRIZA, Giorgos Lazaridis from junior coalition partner Independent Greeks and Yiannis Saridis from the small Union of Centrists.

The amendment frees the community of the obligation of paying older property taxes that had not yet been settled.