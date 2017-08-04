Antique Weapons Auction | Hydra | August 5

Nonprofit organization Hydra 21 and the Historical Archives – Museum of Hydra will hold a sale of weapons used during the 1821-32 Greek War of Independence on Saturday, August 5. The auction will include items from the personal collection of Giannis Stefanis, who has long been one of the country’s biggest collectors of 18th and 19th century Balkan weaponry, many of which were used by those who took up arms against the Ottoman Turks in 1821. Among other lots, auctiongoers will be able to bid for a blunderbuss and a scimitar.



The auction at the museum in the port of Hydra will start 7 p.m.