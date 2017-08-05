The History of Silk | Soufli | Year-Round

The town of Soufli, near Greece’s border with Turkey in the region of Evros, was one of Greece’s major silk-producing centers up until the early 20th century. Today it is home to the Silk Museum, where you can find out about the history of the pre-industrial procedure of silk farming and processing. Displays also inform visitors about related architecture, and the local customs and economy at the time. The museum is open Wednesdays to Mondays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Standard entrance costs 3 euros, with free admission for under-18s and over-65s.



Silk Museum, 73 Eleftheriou Venizelou,

tel 255.402.3700