ATHEX: Stocks index ends the week 1.16 pct higher

Many traders have evidently left for their summer vacations, as turnover at the Greek bourse was particularly low on Friday, but those left behind at Athinon Avenue nudged the benchmark higher at the end of the week on a day of mild growth for most blue chips.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 829.50 points, adding 0.45 percent to Thursday’s 825.80 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 1.16 percent.

The large-cap FTSE-26 index expanded 0.53 percent to 2,153.90 points, while the banks index grew 0.90 percent.

The day’s northbound stocks included Viohalco (up 2.82 percent), Fourlis Holdings (2.56 percent), GEK Terna (2.521 percent) and Hellenic Exchanges (2.30 percent). Leading the losers were Hellenic Petroleum (down 3.31 percent), Mytilineos (1.20 percent) and Public Power Corporation (0.91 percent).

In total 60 stocks recorded gains, 39 took losses and 27 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 28.4 million euros, less than half of Thursday’s 57.4 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.10 percent to close at 76.74 points.