Roof collapse in Patra kills one

A man died Friday and others were feared dead or injured after the roof of a derelict building collapsed in the old harbor of the western port city of Patra.



The man, whose identity was not immediately disclosed, was, according to local website bestnews.gr, a refugee who had sought shelter in the building, which also served as a makeshift shelter for members of the Roma community.



According to local reports, rescue teams were combing through the debris in search of other possible victims and survivors. The building had been declared unsafe and was scheduled for demolition in three months.



Eyewitness Yiannis Makkas, who was in his office just a few meters from the building when the roof caved in, told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency he felt a vibration “like an earthquake.” “I then opened the window and saw everything collapsed,” he said.