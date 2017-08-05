Reusable olive oil bottles to be banished from restaurant tables

The Economy Ministry has called a halt to the practice of restaurants and tavernas topping up the olive oil bottles on their tables from a source in the kitchen, saying it poses a hygiene risk to customers.

As of January 1, 2018, food service enterprises will be banned from using reusable bottles on their tables and will be forced to provide branded olive oil only.

All bottles will have to bear the mark of the producer – ruling out olive oil bought in bulk – and will be up to the restaurant to decide whether it will charge patrons extra for it.

Kathimerini understands this is one of the new clauses to be passed in the coming period, after the conclusion of public consultation in April. The restaurants have agreed to this decision.