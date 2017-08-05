Reduction in uninsured vehicles after new cross-checking

The state has just finished updating its list of uninsured vehicles by cross-checking new data provided by the competent authorities against that submitted by the insurance companies. According to the latest figures, the number of vehicles identified by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue as uninsured has dropped to 457,000 from the 1.15 million recorded at the first count (made using erroneous data and before the compliance of a number of vehicle owners).

IAPR officials note, however, that this was only an informal cross-checking process, conducted on July 15, and that no pay notices will be sent to the owners of uninsured cars or motorbikes at this stage. The reason is because the state is waiting for the list by the Police and the Transport Ministry to be updated a third time in September so as to minimize the errors – and the hassle for citizens who have to prove that the uninsured vehicles in their name are either not their property anymore or have been stolen.

According to insurance company data, some 413,000 vehicles were insured within one month, from late June to late July, including of course some new cars and motorbikes.



That development temporarily boosted state revenues, as in some cases, besides the insurance levy, there was also the payment of road tax for cars with large engines.