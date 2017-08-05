Excellence vs misery

Greece has produced many brilliant minds. Even today, in the midst of the economic crisis, there are significant exemplars of excellence at the country’s universities. The best minds among them, however, end up deciding to leave the country because they can’t bear the conditions of misery and mediocrity that cast a deep, dark shadow over the Greek university system.



Rather than strengthen a culture of excellence, extroversion and competition, the government does whatever it can to impose the gilded rule of mediocrity and leveling. No country in the world has ever built a strong economy without first making serious investments in education so that it can benefit from its best human capital.



The government, however, prefers to bow to its eternal university student clients and the guild that’s been appointed to various academic positions.