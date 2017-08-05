Turkish Cypriots to mark 1974 troop landing with museum

Authorities in Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus are reportedly planing to create an open-air museum at Pentemili beach, west of Kyrenia, to mark the spot where Turkish troops landed when they invaded and ethnically divided the island on July 20, 1974.



According to Turkish-Cypriot media, the initiative was announced by Huseyin Ozgurgun, the so-called prime minister of the breakaway state recognized only by Ankara. He said the plans for the museum are ready and work is about to proceed.



High-level talks between Greek and Turkish Cypriots to reunify the island collapsed last month in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.