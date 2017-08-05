Mobile phone ban on refugees amendment lifted

An amendment submitted to Parliament that would have seen refugees and migrants who don’t have valid passports banned from owning cell phones in Greece was withdrawn on Saturday after an outcry and the intervention of Migration Policy Ministry officials.



The amendment stipulated that refugees and migrants would have to possess a valid passport in order to be granted the right to have a cell phone. This would have made it next to impossible for them to get a phone because hardly any of them have a valid passport.



The amendment had been signed by Interior Minister Panos Skourletis, Digital Policy Minister Nikos Pappas and Citizens’ Protection Minister Nikos Toskas.