Athens mayor to make leadership bid for Democratic Alignment

Democratic Alignment has said that it welcomes the news that Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis intends to run against its incumbent leader, Fofi Gennimata, in party leadership elections in October. “Kaminis is welcome to the battle, as is every candidacy that adds to, and doesn’t take away from the effort to create a new movement of the center-left,” the party said in an announcement.



A statement was expected from Kaminis to officially announce his candidacy. It was not clear whether or not he will resign as mayor.