Kos earthquake recovery aid approved

The government has approved 300,000 euros in aid for the eastern Aegean island of Kos, which suffered extensive damage in a devastating earthquake last month. According to authorities, the aid will go toward the repair of damage to infrastructure.



The Interior Ministry said in a statement that the approval of the funding is part of a wide range of efforts by the government to help the people of Kos. Meanwhile, work got under way last Thursday to repair the island’s main port.



The 6.6 magnitude quake on July 21 caused extensive damage, killing two people and injuring dozens, and resulted in considerable damage to the port.