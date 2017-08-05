Church charity provides over 20,000 meals to impoverished families
A total of 20,480 meals have been provided in August by the Apostoli charity, the humanitarian arm of the Church of Greece, to 288 families, consisting of 784 members, around the country who live below the poverty line.
“It’s a collective effort with the support of companies that are contributing to the project whose sole aim is to provide support and relief to all those in need,” said Bishop Maximos of Ioannina.