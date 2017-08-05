Risk of wildfires spikes as new heat wave begins

A blaze that started Friday morning in woodlands in the Milopotamos area of the island of Kithira was brought under partial control on Saturday, although firefighters had their work cut out them them due to strong winds combined with hot, dry conditions.



According to reports, some 49 fires broke out around the country on Friday and Saturday, including one in Ilia in the Peloponnese that burned forest areas, as well as another in Messinia, also in southern Greece. Strong winds and tinder-dry conditions also sparked a blaze late last week in Lagonissi, southeast of Athens, which burnt a house and a firefighting vehicle.



Authorities are warning people to be especially vigilant over the coming days as a the advent of a new prolonged heat wave raises the risk of fires even higher.