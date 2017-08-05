MULTIMEDIA |

 
Greek athlete Paraskevi Papachristou strives for glory in London

Greek athlete Paraskevi Papachristou makes an attempt in the women’s triple-jump qualification during the World Athletics Championships in London on Saturday. Papachristou, a European bronze medalist, was not in the best of form on the day and failed to make the triple-jump final, managing only 13.40 meters and 13.75 meters – way below the 14.20-meter threshold needed. London is hosting the IAAF and IPC 2017 World Championships. It is the British capital’s biggest athletics event since it hosted the 2012 Olympic Games. [AP/Matthias Schrader]

