French President Macron planning September visit to Athens

French President Emanuel Macron will be in Athens on September 7 and 8, according to reports last week. The visit is part of a series of three significant events planned by the government from September through to November in its bid to jump-start growth through foreign investment.



To this end, the first Council of Cooperation between Greece and Italy will be launched on the Ionian island of Corfu on September 14. Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is expected to meet with his Italian counterpart Paolo Gentiloni.



Athens is also planning to host the 2nd EU-Arab World Summit on November 9-10. The conference is set to be organized by the private sector and will be attended by senior government officials, businessmen and representatives of funds from the Arab world.