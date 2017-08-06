Fire burns unchecked on Kythera for a third day

Authorities in Greece say a wildfire that has blazed on the southern island of Kythera since Friday morning continues to burn unchecked.

So far, no homes have been damaged, but Kythera mayor Efstratios Harhalakis said the fire has consumed at least 1,500 hectares (3,750 acres) of forest and farmland. Four villages and a monastery were evacuated Sunday and a fifth village remained evacuated for a second day.

The Fire Service wouldn't confirm the extent of the damage, but says gusty winds, hilly terrain and highly flammable vegetation make it difficult to control the fire.

The service says 200 firefighters are on the ground and almost all available firefighting planes and helicopters are battling the blaze from the sky.

As of early Sunday evening, more than 40 wildfires had broken out across Greece during the previous 36 hours. Only one remained uncontained.



[AP]