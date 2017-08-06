Katerina Stefanidi has added the World Championship title in London to her Olympic gold medal in Rio last year, after triumphing in the pole vault final on Sunday with a national record of 4.91 meters. She actually finished 16 centimeters above competition on the nght.

The Greek champion beat her main rival, Sandi Morris from the US, through optimum tactics and perfect jumps up to just below her personal best of 4.86 meters.

Twenty-seven-year-old Stefanidi started its jumps from the latter stages of the final, making 4.65 m., 4.75 m. and 4.82 m. with three first-time clearances.

Morris failed in her first jump at 4.82 and moved on 4.89 m. in an attempt to beat off Stefanidi who had just made 4.82 m. She was unable to clear the height and Stefanidi was crowned champion.

Then having failed once at 4.89 m. the Greek star tried to record a personal best at 4.91 m. (given she also has a 4.90 m. indoor record) and made that with her first jump too, for a new Greek record.



She eventually set the bar at 5.02 m. for a new World Championship record, but without success.



That was the fifth gold medal Greece has ever won in a World Championship.