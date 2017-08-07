NEWS |

 
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes off Kos island

TAGS: Earthquake

Reports say a magnitude 4.6 earthquake has struck the area east of Kos island, near Turkey.

According to the same reports, the earthquake hit around 8.18 a.m. local time Monday with its epicenter located about 60 kilometres east of Kos. Its depth was measured at 10 kilometers.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

A 6.6 magnitude earthquake claimed two lives and caused widespread damage on the island last month.
 

