More than 1,600 undocumented migrants returned home in July

A total of 1,645 undocumented immigrants were returned to their countries of origin last month, according to figures provided by the Greek Police Monday.



The migrants were forced to return home after being found entering or residing in Greece without the required permit, or they were returned to their native countries via a voluntary repatriation program developed in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM). The IOM program is subsidized by the European Union.



Most of the deported migrants were from Albania (872) and Pakistan (297) with another 98 from Algeria, 51 from Bangladesh, 46 from Afghanistan, 40 from Georgia, 37 from Iraq and 36 from Morocco.



In total 11,083 migrants have been repatriated since the beginning of the year.