Arson investigators arrive on Kythera, ND lambasts gov’t response

Arson investigators belonging to the Fire Service were on Kythera Monday to ascertain the cause of the devastating blaze on the Greek island.



The blaze, which broke out Friday morning, was mostly contained on Monday after consuming at least 2,000 hectares of forest and farmland.



Early reports that the fire was caused by a cigarette tossed outside the general hospital in the west of the island have not been confirmed.



On Monday, the conservative New Democracy opposition attacked the government over the magnitude of the disaster saying that poor coordination and lack of aerial support had allowed the blaze, which appeared under control late Friday, to flare on Saturday.