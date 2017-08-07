Summer of Love | Samos | August 8 - October 15

Marking 50 years since the cultural and social phenomenon which emerged in 1967 and sent ripples across the Western world in the 1960s and early 70s, the exhibition “Summer of Love,” curated by Katerina Gregou at Art Space Pythagorion, re-examines the ideals promoted by its proponents through works by Nicolas Kozakis, Raoul Vaneigem, Johan Grimponprez, Mikhail Karikis, Maetamm, Uriel Orlow and Marge Monko. The gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. to midnight.



Art Space Pythagorion, Pythagorio Port, www.schwarzfoundation.com