Young Masters | Athens | August 9

The Austrian Young Masters Ensemble is coming to Greece for a special concert at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center on Wednesday, August 9. Fifteen members of the ensemble and a chamber orchestra will play classical selections in the free-of-charge concert at the SNFCC's Lighthouse venue. The event, which starts at 9 p.m., is taking place under the auspices of the Austrian Embassy in Greece. Note that a free shuttle bus service runs between the SNFCC and Syntagma Square, with a stop at the Syngrou-Fix metro station.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,
www.snfcc.org/visitors-center

