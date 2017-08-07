Academic: New flag rules replace a valuable lesson

Prominent academic and linguist Giorgos Babiniotis has derided the government’s decision to change the way flag-bearers are selected at school parades, saying it is undermining the notion of healthy competition.



According to the new rules set out by government decree last week, school flag-bearers at primary school parades will be chosen by lot rather than by achievement in the classroom. Opposition parties criticized this as part of ruling SYRIZA’s assault on excellence.



Speaking to Skai TV Monday, Babiniotis said children should be versed in the concept of healthy competition at an early age so that they do not grow up believing that everything in life is down to luck. He said the government was mistaken to equate excellence with equality. What it must do, he added, is to ensure that there are equal opportunities for all.