PASOK leader welcomes Kaminis' candidacy

PASOK leader Fofi Gennimata has welcomed news that Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis plans to stand against her in the elections for the leadership of a new center-left grouping. “Greece needs a united and strong center-left,” Gennimata told Ta New newspaper.



“Everyone who belongs to this [political] area needs to respond to the challenge,” she added. A precise date for the vote has not yet been set but the process is scheduled to take place some time this autumn.