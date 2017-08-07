NEWS |

 
PASOK leader welcomes Kaminis's candidacy

PASOK leader Fofi Gennimata has welcomed news that Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis plans to stand against her in the elections for the leadership of a new center-left grouping. “Greece needs a united and strong center-left,” Gennimata told Ta New newspaper.

“Everyone who belongs to this [political] area needs to respond to the challenge,” she added. A precise date for the vote has not yet been set but the process is scheduled to take place some time this autumn.

