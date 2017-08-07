The mapping of Greece's forests is nearly complete
Almost 90 percent of Greece’s municipalities have provided the information that the Environment Ministry needs to complete the current phase of mapping the country’s forestland. The ministry said Monday that it is still waiting for information from 15 municipalities.
The deadline for the process, which began on January 13, is on September 7.