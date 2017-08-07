NEWS |

 
Kavala power outage caused by transformer explosion

The city of Kavala and its surrounding area in northeastern Greece were without electricity for around two hours late on Sunday night. The power outage was caused by an explosion at a Public Power Corporation transformer shortly before midnight.

A small fire broke out after the blast but it was quickly brought under control. 

