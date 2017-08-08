The mayor of Athens, Giorgos Kaminis, is an honorable politician who has shown perseverance and vigor in the face of tough times. We do not have very many politicians in Greece capable of combining ethos with boldness these days.



However, Kaminis was elected to govern the nation’s capital, and we can’t ignore the fact that the city’s image leaves a lot to be desired.



Therefore, it would be good for Kaminis – before he thrusts himself onto the national political stage by contesting the leadership of the PASOK party – to show tangible results of what he is capable of achieving in a high position of political leadership.



The problems with cleanliness, among others, are a major source of misery for both city residents and visitors and a solution has yet to be found for them by the man whom Athenians elected for that very reason.