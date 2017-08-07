In the grip of a heat wave

Tourists cover their faces for protection from the scorching sun at the entrance to the Acropolis site in Athens on Monday. Temperatures in Athens reached 39 Celsius. This latest heat wave is forecast to last until the week’s end, with temperatures rising above 40 degrees in some parts of the country.

The City of Athens has opened six air-conditioned venues where the public can cool off. They will remain open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until the end of the week, while a helpline – 1595 – has been launched by authorities for further information. [Simela Pantzartzi/EPA]