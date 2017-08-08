Tsipras seeking ways to reverse government’s downward spiral

In the lead up to his holidays that begin this weekend, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will be seeking to lay the groundwork that will enable his government to seize the initiative after the summer recess and turn the tide of discontent that is threatening to drown his administration.



To this end, Tsipras will reportedly make the most of coming days with a series of meetings with senior officials in the effort to draft a realistic and cohesive roadmap which will spell out the steps needed to secure the country’s course toward a full recovery after its current bailout expires in 2018.



At the same time, he is expected to make a decision with regard to the timing and nature of the cabinet reshuffle that is on the cards.



As regards the pivotal dates that lie ahead which the government hopes to build on to reverse the downward trend in its approval ratings, Tsipras is banking on the annual Thessaloniki International Fair in early September.



This will be preceded by the visit to Athens on September 7 and 8 of French President Emmanuel Macron.



Apart from photo ops, Tsipras is hoping to secure tangible results – with regard to French investment in Greece – that he can present in Thessaloniki.



According to sources, French companies have expressed interest in revamping the northern port.



This, Athens hopes, will add credence to the leftist-led coalition’s narrative that it it is now turning to growth and job creation after a long string of painful tax hikes and spending cuts.



With this in mind, he is expected to announce a series of measures aiming to boost small businesses and self-employed professionals, who have been hard hit by the imposition of relentless austerity.



Moreover, he will seek to enhance his government’s leftist credentials at the Thessaloniki Fair – which have been severely compromised by austerity – by presenting initiatives aimed at boosting the welfare state, health and education.