Greek foreign minister to visit FYROM

Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias will seek to size up the new government of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia when he visits Skopje on August 31.



FYROM’s new government will have already completed its first 100 days in offices by the end of August and Athens wants to confirm whether the declarations made by the new leadership over the need for mutual compromises by Athens and Skopje, which is seeking NATO membership, over the decades-old name dispute are more than just words.



However, Athens is well aware that any progress on the dispute will not be made in the short term.



The US reportedly believes that there will be a window of opportunity in October after local elections are held in the neighboring country and until early 2019 before the pre-election period begins there.