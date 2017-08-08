Pharmacists’ protest enters second week

Pharmacists in the greater Athens area have said that they will refuse to provide customers insured with state health care provider EOPYY with medical supplies and equipment on credit for a second week in protest at the failure of the organization to settle its debts.

In a brief statement released Monday, the Attica Pharmacists’ Union said that action will continue as EOPYY had “failed to meet its commitments.”

Unionists said that by late last month, EOPYY had settled its debts up until January with only about half of the 3,100 pharmacies in Athens.