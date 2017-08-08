NEWS |

 
NEWS

Aftershock activity continues on Kos

TAGS: Earthquake

An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale hit the Aegean island of Kos at 10.42 a.m. on Tuesday, the Athens-based Institute of Geodynamics reported.

According to the institute, the tremor was part of aftershock activity following the 6.6 magnitude earthquake that shook the island last month.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 