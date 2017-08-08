Aftershock activity continues on Kos
Online
An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale hit the Aegean island of Kos at 10.42 a.m. on Tuesday, the Athens-based Institute of Geodynamics reported.
An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale hit the Aegean island of Kos at 10.42 a.m. on Tuesday, the Athens-based Institute of Geodynamics reported.
According to the institute, the tremor was part of aftershock activity following the 6.6 magnitude earthquake that shook the island last month.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.