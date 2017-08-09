Catharsis Festival | Lesvos | August 16-19

The Molyvos International Music Festival, which takes place in the fortress overlooking this picturesque village on the island of Lesvos, aims to inspire, connect and unite people through music. This year's festival, titled “Catharsis,” features performances by 19 globally esteemed artists in a program that will explore the healing power of classical music.



To find out more about the event and this year's program, visit www.molyvosfestival.com.