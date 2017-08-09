Olive Oil | Lesvos | Year-Round

Housed in the old communal olive press of Aghia Paraskevi on the island of Lesvos, the Museum of Industrial Olive Oil Production presents the fascinating history of this niche industry in Greece, focusing on the changes brought about by the introduction of modern machinery into the production process and the contribution of the region's inhabitants toward this industrialization. Visitors can learn about the work cycle, starting with the cultivation and care of the olive tree, about sub-products such as olive-pomace oil, kernel oil and soap, as well as the marketing and distribution of olive oil. The Museum of Industrial Olive Oil Production is open Wednesdays to Mondays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (closed holidays). The standard entrance fee is 3 euros while admission is free for under-18s and over-65s.



Aghia Paraskevi, tel 225.303.2300