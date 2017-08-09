The leftist-led administration knows, and much from its own firsthand experience, just how much the public sector is in immediate need of evaluation and a reorganization of its services. Despite recognizing this, the government continues to mollycoddle its partisan clients, creating the impression that anything and everything is tolerable, even open guerrilla warfare against evaluations.



The cynicism of this government is particularly apparent when it comes to the way the issue seems to have been swept under the carpet now, despite having been declared a major issue in the past.



Amid all of the profligacy and cynicism, something that’s dogged us for a very long time now and given the country a bad reputation, we will lose yet another chance for things to change for the better in the public sector. Is that something we want to continue facing in the years and decades to come?