Confiscated license plates open for collection this week

Drivers in Athens who have recently had their license plates seized by the municipal police will be able to collect them starting Wednesday.



In a measure designed to help people who are due to travel out of town for the August holidays, the City of Athens said that car and motorcycle owners who have had their plates removed for offenses can pick them up from the municipal police’s headquarters at 14 Aghiou Constantinou Street between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday or between 9 a.m. and 2.30 p.m. on Friday.