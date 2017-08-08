BUSINESS |

 
BUSINESS

Industrial output up 1.6 percent year-on-year in June

TAGS: Industry, Business

Greek industrial output rose 1.6 percent in June compared to the same month a year ago, after an upwardly revised 6.3 percent increase in May, statistics service ELSTAT said on Tuesday.

Looking at index components, manufacturing production grew 2.8 percent from the same month last year, while mining output declined 3.5 percent. Electricity production increased 0.1 percent. [Reuters]

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 