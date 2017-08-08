Greece slams celebrations of Cyprus bombing

Athens lashed out Tuesday against the annual celebrations of Turkish Cypriots marking 53 years since Turkish jets dropped napalm bombs on the island.



A Foreign Ministry statement said the celebrations, with the participation of Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, were an “affront to international justice.”



Some 900 Turkish Cypriots were bused through the Limnitis checkpoint Tuesday to the Kokkina enclave to take part in celebrations. The 1964 bombings targeted residential areas and a hospital, killing more than 50 people, including 19 civilians.



The incident occurred during intercommunal clashes on the island. The Turkish Cypriots had established a bridgehead in Kokkina and received reinforcements from Turkey, prompting an attack by Cypriot soldiers.



Ankara then launched its three-day bombing campaign.