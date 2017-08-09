Man, 66, arrested for receiving drugs in mail

Greek authorities have arrested a man for allegedly dealing drugs through the mail.



Officers of the anti-narcotics unit began investigating a 66-year-old Polish native after Belgian authorities alerted them to two suspicious packages addressed to the Athens neighborhood of Dafni.



Authorities intercepted the packages and found 5 kilos of chacruna (psychotria viridis) leaves wrapped inside five smaller packets.



The suspect was arrested as he picked up the mail.



He was scheduled to appear before a prosecutor on Wednesday.