Man, 66, arrested for receiving drugs in mail
Greek authorities have arrested a man for allegedly dealing drugs through the mail.
Officers of the anti-narcotics unit began investigating a 66-year-old Polish native after Belgian authorities alerted them to two suspicious packages addressed to the Athens neighborhood of Dafni.
Authorities intercepted the packages and found 5 kilos of chacruna (psychotria viridis) leaves wrapped inside five smaller packets.
The suspect was arrested as he picked up the mail.
He was scheduled to appear before a prosecutor on Wednesday.