Coast guard searching for distressed boat between Icaria, Mykonos

Greece's coast guard has launched a search and rescue operation for a boat carrying an unknown number of migrants in the Aegean following an emergency call from a passenger.



Three patrol boats, a helicopter and one nearby ship were participating in Wednesday’s search in the sea area between the islands of Mykonos and Icaria.



Earlier on Wednesday, coast guard rescued 36 migrants and refugees from a rubber boat off the coast of Chios. The migrants were safely transferred to the port of Chios.