Louis Malle's 1958 noir classic “Ascenseur pour l'echafaud” (Elevator to the Gallows), about a planned murder gone wrong, will be screened as part of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center's Park Your Cinema program on Friday, August 18. Admission to the screening, which starts at 9 p.m., is free of charge. The film is in French and will be accompanied by Greek subtitles. A free shuttle bus service runs between Syntagma Square and the SNFCC throughout the day, stopping at the Syngrou-Fix metro station.



SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, www.snfcc.org/visitors-center